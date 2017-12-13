Community Briefs

Family movie night

Bring the whole family for some holiday fun at the annual Defiance Community Players fundraiser, A Holiday Night at the Movies. Join us Friday, Dec. 15, for a feature showing of "The Polar Express" movie at the Glenwood Springs High School Jeannie Miller Theatre. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. and the movie will begin at 6:30 p.m. Come early and enjoy our pre-show activities including sing-a-long holiday songs, letters to Santa, concession snacks & beverages, and even a special appearance by Santa. Tickets are $10 at the door. Cash or checks only, no credit cards accepted. Discounts for families of four or more. Lap children under 3 are free. All proceeds go towards the Defiance Community Players/Ivy Adler Scholarship for the Performing Arts.

For more information or to find out how you can support your local theater groups, check out http://www.defiancecommunityplayers.org.

Sunlight Ski Patrol beer tasting

Attention skiers: The Sunlight Mountain Volunteer Ski Patrol invites you to kick off the ski season at the patrol's inaugural Beer Tasting & Brewers' Ball from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, at the Sunlight Lodge Bed & Breakfast, 10252 County Road 117.

Sample Colorado craft and artisan beers — including ales, saison, porter, stout and more — from Boulder Beer, Colorado Native, Elevation Beer, New Belgium, Odell Brewing and several local brewers. Enjoy live music by the Defiance String Band, plus a bonfire to summon the snow. And help us to raise funds for emergency first aid, training and equipment. Tickets are $25 at the door, or at the downtown Sunlight Ski & Bike shop For more info: http://www.sunlightskipatrol.com.