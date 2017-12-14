Community Briefs
December 14, 2017
Jack Green's Fantastic, Fun, Spectacular Town Social Variety Show
Jack Green's Fantastic, Fun, Spectacular Town Social Variety Show, a benefit for the Cardiff Schoolhouse & Arts Council, will take place starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, at the Cardiff Schoolhouse in Glenwood Springs. This family event features 12 acts in 12 minutes for $12. Light snacks and desserts will be available, and no alcohol is allowed. For more information call Green at 970-618-0911.
Diane Kenney open house
Potter Diane Kenney hosts her Festive Holiday Studio open house and pottery sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, at 0172 N. Bill Creek Road (cross the bridge at KOA about 6 miles south of Carbondale). For info call 970-963-2395.
Holiday movie at the library
Bring a friend and enjoy popcorn and the movie "The Santa Clause" at 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18, at the Glenwood Springs Library. This event is free and all ages are welcome, but adults must be accompanied by a kid or teen. For more information call 970-945-5958.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Announcements
Trending Sitewide
- UPDATE: Eastbound I-70 closed at Eisenhower Tunnels after fatal semi crash, lengthy road shutdown expected
- Teen in vehicular homicide sentenced to 6 years prison
- Garfield County authorities revive 2008 cold case
- Market analysis shows bleak future for natural gas prices
- Fatal crash on I-70 roils mountain traffic