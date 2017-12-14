Community Briefs

Jack Green's Fantastic, Fun, Spectacular Town Social Variety Show

Jack Green's Fantastic, Fun, Spectacular Town Social Variety Show, a benefit for the Cardiff Schoolhouse & Arts Council, will take place starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, at the Cardiff Schoolhouse in Glenwood Springs. This family event features 12 acts in 12 minutes for $12. Light snacks and desserts will be available, and no alcohol is allowed. For more information call Green at 970-618-0911.

Diane Kenney open house

Potter Diane Kenney hosts her Festive Holiday Studio open house and pottery sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, at 0172 N. Bill Creek Road (cross the bridge at KOA about 6 miles south of Carbondale). For info call 970-963-2395.

Holiday movie at the library

Bring a friend and enjoy popcorn and the movie "The Santa Clause" at 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18, at the Glenwood Springs Library. This event is free and all ages are welcome, but adults must be accompanied by a kid or teen. For more information call 970-945-5958.