Community Briefs

Roaring Fork Youth Orchestra Holiday Concert

Students from the Roaring Fork Youth Orchestra will perform holiday favorites at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, at the Rifle Library. Families, children and young musicians are all encouraged to attend this free concert. Students will introduce the instruments of the orchestra and audience members will have a chance to talk with students and see instruments up close after the concert.

For more information, call the libraries at 970-625-3471 (Rifle) or 970-963-2889 (Carbondale).

Jack Green's Fantastic, Fun, Spectacular Town Social Variety Show

Jack Green's Fantastic, Fun, Spectacular Town Social Variety Show, a benefit for the Cardiff Schoolhouse & Arts Council, will take place starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, at the Cardiff Schoolhouse in Glenwood Springs. This family event features 12 acts in 12 minutes for $12. Light snacks and desserts will be available, and no alcohol is allowed. For more information, call Green at 970-618-0911.

Diane Kenney open house

Potter Diane Kenney hosts her Festive Holiday Studio open house and pottery sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, at 0172 N. Bill Creek Road (cross the bridge at KOA about 6 miles south of Carbondale). For info, call 970-963-2395.