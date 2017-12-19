Community Briefs

811 utility alert tour comes to Glenwood

State Sens. Ray Scott, R-Grand Junction, and Kerry Donovan, D-Vail, bring their bipartisan 811 Awareness Tour to Glenwood Springs for a town hall meeting from 8-10 a.m. today at the Glenwood Community Center.

The one-call 811 system is available to excavators so that they can pinpoint utility line locations before digging.

The two Western Slope lawmakers have been using a series of town hall events to educate Coloradans about the importance of the 811 System and talk about plans for reforming the system.

A fourth and final town hall takes place in Grand Junction this afternoon.

Yuletide Reflections

Jeff Van Devender will play selections from his Yuletide Reflections CD at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Glenwood Springs. There will be a special guest appearance by Steven Shute. Admission is free (free-will offering), and a portion of proceeds from CD sales will be donated to the church.

Ride the Polar Express

Watch the classic movie "The Polar Express" at the library on the big screen. At these family events you can enjoy hot chocolate and snacks as we take a magical journey to the North Pole and discover that the wonder of life never fades for those that believe. Join us at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, at the New Castle Branch Library or on Thursday, Dec. 21, at the Silt Branch Library. Both showings are free and open to all ages. For more information call 970-984-2346 or 970-876-5500.

Holiday Fun at the Library

Children of all ages are invited to enjoy crafts, cocoa, and get a chance to talk to Santa at the Glenwood Springs Library from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21. This free family event is presented by the Glenwood Springs Library Teen Advisory Group. For more information, call the library at 970-945-5958.

Mountain Family Health Centers offering health insurance assistance during open enrollment

Mountain Family Health Centers is assisting residents signing up for health insurance or Medicaid during the enrollment period through Friday, Jan. 12. To make an appointment with a certified assister, call 970-928-1614 or email EnrollmentHelp@mountainfamily.org. All assisters speak English and Spanish.

Mountain Family is also partnering with Garfield, Eagle, and Pitkin counties to offer assistance at county offices: Mondays through Jan. 8 at Eagle County Health and Human Services, 551 Broadway St., Eagle; Tuesdays through Jan. 9 at Pitkin County Department of Human Services, 405 Castle Creek Road, Aspen; and Fridays through Jan. 12 at Garfield County Department of Human Services, 108 Eighth Street, Suite 300, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601

Help keep Humpty Dumpty in Carbondale

Did you know that Humpty Dumpty is not yet part of Carbondale's permanent sculpture collection? He is part of the Art Around Town program and is on loan to the town for a year.

This bronze statue is sitting on a wall outside of the library and a local group of citizens is trying to buy him for the town. They have raised more than $3,100 towards his price of $6,000. If you would like to keep Humpty in Carbondale you can contribute at youcaring.com/humptydumpty or write a check at Alpine Bank – Humpty Dumpty Account #6188 through May 1, 2018. For more information contact katiem1280@gmail.com.

New Castle Cub Scouts seek adult leader

Would you like to get involved with a great group of kids? The New Castle Cub Scouts is looking for one or two den leaders to hold den meeting for one hour twice a month. All the meetings are preplanned for you. Minimum age is 21, and there is no maximum age. For more information, call John Harcourt at 970-984-0288.

LIFT-UP needs volunteers

Both English-speaking and bilingual volunteers are needed for a variety of LIFT-UP programs. Volunteer opportunities include:

Extended table: If you are part of a group interesting in serving and helping others or like to cook, this program is for you. LIFT-UP is looking for groups to pick a day to plan, prepare and serve the meal at Extended Table in Glenwood Springs.

Meal monkey: Be a part of the team that provides lunches to school kids on Fridays. Students, 18 and under, are served sack lunches on Fridays (since there is no school in the Re-2 school district on Fridays). Donations of snacks, funding and time are all needed.

Volunteer for veggies: Help UpRoot Colorado reduce food loss and food insecurity by helping harvest and redistribute fresh fruits and vegetables to our local pantries.

Donate to the plate: Help is needed from October through December to put together holiday baskets for families and individuals in need. Be a part of this giving holiday tradition.

For more information, please contact Carisa at (970) 625-4496 or email at carisa@liftup.org.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) is a support group of parents helping parents that meets from 6-7:30 p.m. every Thursday at River Center, 126 N. Fourth St. in New Castle, to offer education and support, at no charge, for parents who are dealing with a son or daughter suffering from addiction. PAL can also help spouses who feel they have to parent their addicted partner. PAL is open to all sober family members and friends who are 18 years and older.

For more information visit http://www.palgroup.org or call Diane Pfaff at 970-379-5299.