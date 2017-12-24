Community Briefs

Toys for veterans' children from Western Slope Veterans Coalition

Happy holidays from the Western Slope Veterans Coalition. We provide a hub of information and programs that honor and support the veterans in the Roaring Fork and Eagle valleys, and our services don't stop during the holiday season. CASA of the 9th and The Toy Foundation have donated toys for our veterans' children and grandchildren. Stop by and pick out a toy for your loved ones and keep those stockings full for the joy of the holidays. Call 970-233-8735 for more information.

Popcorn and a movie

Don't be bored during Winter Break — the Parachute Branch Library will be showing "Spider-Man Homecoming" on its big screen. Showtime will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, and the cost is free. The movie is rated PG-13. For more information call 970-285-9870.

Game on

Enjoy video games, tabletop games, LEGOs, tech toys and snacks at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, at the Parachute Library. The event is free and open to all kids and teens. For more information call 970-285-9870.

Free legal clinic at Basalt Library

A free legal clinic for parties who have no attorney, will be featured from 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, at the Basalt Library, 14 Midland Ave. By computer link, volunteer attorneys will answer questions, help fill out forms, and explain the process and procedure for all areas of civil litigation, including family law, property law, probate law, collections, appeals, landlord-tenant law, small claims, veterans issues, and civil protection orders. Walk-ins are welcome, and everyone will be helped on a first-come, first-served basis.