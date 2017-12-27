Community Briefs

Glenwood Springs Art Guild January demonstration

The Glenwood Springs Art Guild's free January demonstration will be held at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1630 Grand Ave. in Glenwood Springs. This will be a hands-on activity directed by Sandy Boyd. A piece of rope will be tossed. When an interesting design is achieved, we will each create a drawing based on the entirety or a portion of the rope. We encourage any interested non-members to attend this fun activity. For further information, call Alice at 948-3204.

Lose Weight Permanently program

The Lose Weight Permanently program will help participants lose up to 10 pounds in 30 days and get all the knowledge needed not to regain it. The program includes one month of group training at Custom Body Fitness and four Thursdays in January of coaching (seminars) from passionate professionals at the Calaway Room in the Third Street Center in Carbondale.

Sandro Torres, health and life coach specializing in realization, will teach goal setting; how to ignite your motivation; what limits your results; how to continue moving forward in challenging moments; and weight lifting as weight loss.

Greg Feinsinger MD, retired family physician specializing in heart disease prevention through a plant-based diet, will teach: the importance of eating of vegetables, fruit and whole grains; problems associated with fast food; and how medications can contribute to being overweight.

Adam Holen, D.C., specializing in soft tissue relief, will teach: injury risk and weight loss.

AnaClarissa Norris, a chef specializing in healthy eating, will teach: the importance of eating healthy meals on a schedule; and easy meal preparation hacks that anyone can do.

Sarah Simms, fitness group instructor specializing in weight loss, will teach: cooking is your best tool for weight loss; why sugar-added drinks are making you fat; and controlling your thoughts for weight loss.

Blair Flickinger, certified health education specialist, will teach: toxins — are they hampering your weight loss efforts?

Tickets at http://www.squareup.com/store/custom-body-fitness.