Community Briefs

Popcorn and a movie

Don't be bored during Winter Break — the Parachute Branch Library will be showing "Spider-Man Homecoming" on its big screen. Showtime will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, and the cost is free. The movie is rated PG-13. For more information call 970-285-9870.

Game on

Enjoy video games, tabletop games, LEGOs, tech toys and snacks at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, at the Parachute Library. The event is free and open to all kids and teens. For more information call 970-285-9870.

Mountain Family Health Centers offering health insurance assistance

Mountain Family Health Centers is assisting residents signing up for health insurance or Medicaid during the enrollment period through Friday, Jan. 12. To make an appointment with a certified assister, call 970-928-1614 or email EnrollmentHelp@mountainfamily.org. All assisters speak English and Spanish.

Mountain Family is also partnering with Garfield, Eagle, and Pitkin counties to offer assistance at county offices: Mondays through Jan. 8 at Eagle County Health and Human Services, 551 Broadway St., Eagle; Tuesdays through Jan. 9 at Pitkin County Department of Human Services, 405 Castle Creek Road, Aspen; and Fridays through Jan. 12 at Garfield County Department of Human Services, 108 Eighth Street, Suite 300, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601.