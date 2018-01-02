Community Briefs

Popcorn and a movie

Don't be bored during Winter Break — the Parachute Branch Library will be showing "Spider-Man Homecoming" on its big screen. Showtime will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, and the cost is free. The movie is rated PG-13. For more information call 970-285-9870.

Game on

Enjoy video games, tabletop games, LEGOs, tech toys and snacks at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, at the Parachute Library. The event is free and open to all kids and teens. For more information call 970-285-9870.

Glenwood Springs Art Guild January demonstration

The Glenwood Springs Art Guild's free January demonstration will be held at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1630 Grand Ave. in Glenwood Springs. This will be a hands-on activity directed by Sandy Boyd. A piece of rope will be tossed. When an interesting design is achieved, we will each create a drawing based on the entirety or a portion of the rope. We encourage any interested nonmembers to attend this fun activity. For further information call Alice at 948-3204.

Free legal clinic at Basalt Library

A free legal clinic for parties who have no attorney, will be featured from 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, at the Basalt Library, 14 Midland Ave. By computer link, volunteer attorneys will answer questions, help fill out forms, and explain the process and procedure for all areas of civil litigation, including family law, property law, probate law, collections, appeals, landlord-tenant law, small claims, veterans issues, and civil protection orders. Walk-ins are welcome, and everyone will be helped on a first-come, first-served basis.

Blood drive

The St. Mary's bloodmobile will be at the Rifle Library from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, for a blood drive. One donation can help as many as four people and the St. Mary's Regional Blood Center supplies all hospitals on the Western Slope. It is safe, fast, and the easiest way to save a life. St. Mary's will also provide a free cholesterol screening after each donation. Walk-ins are welcome, but you can call ahead to the library to reserve a time slot. For more information call 970-625-3471.