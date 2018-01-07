Community Briefs

Hunter Education Internet completion course

A Hunter Education Internet completion course is being offered from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, at the Garfield County Sheriff's Office annex across from the airport. Register online at http://www.cpw.state.co.us under Hunter Education section. For information contact Brian Gray 970-366-1908.

Glenwood Springs Art Guild January demonstration

The Glenwood Springs Art Guild's free January demonstration will be held at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1630 Grand Ave. in Glenwood Springs. This will be a hands-on activity directed by Sandy Boyd. A piece of rope will be tossed. When an interesting design is achieved, we will each create a drawing based on the entirety or a portion of the rope. We encourage any interested nonmembers to attend this fun activity. For further information call Alice at 948-3204.

Free legal clinic at Basalt Library

A free legal clinic for parties who have no attorney, will be featured from 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, at the Basalt Library, 14 Midland Ave. By computer link, volunteer attorneys will answer questions, help fill out forms, and explain the process and procedure for all areas of civil litigation, including family law, property law, probate law, collections, appeals, landlord-tenant law, small claims, veterans issues, and civil protection orders. Walk-ins are welcome, and everyone will be helped on a first-come, first-served basis.

Mountain Family Health Centers offering health insurance assistance during open enrollment

Mountain Family Health Centers is assisting residents signing up for health insurance or Medicaid during the enrollment period through Friday, Jan. 12. To make an appointment with a certified assister, call 970-928-1614 or email EnrollmentHelp@mountainfamily.org. All assisters speak English and Spanish.

Mountain Family is also partnering with Garfield, Eagle, and Pitkin counties to offer assistance at county offices: Mondays through Jan. 8 at Eagle County Health and Human Services, 551 Broadway St., Eagle; Tuesdays through Jan. 9 at Pitkin County Department of Human Services, 405 Castle Creek Road, Aspen; and Fridays through Jan. 12 at Garfield County Department of Human Services, 108 Eighth Street, Suite 300, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601

Blood drive

The St. Mary's bloodmobile will be at the Rifle Library from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, for a blood drive. One donation can help as many as four people and the St. Mary's Regional Blood Center supplies all hospitals on the Western Slope. It is safe, fast, and the easiest way to save a life. St. Mary's will also provide a free cholesterol screening after each donation. Walk-ins are welcome, but you can call ahead to the library to reserve a time slot. For more information call 970-625-3471.