Community Briefs

Heart Sounds: Beyond Diagnosis and Prognosis

An informal, private support group forming for those of us who have experienced a cardiac event. Family members welcome. The initial meeting is scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, at the Glenwood Springs Library, 815 Cooper Ave. The purpose of this first meeting is to introduce ourselves, our stories, our expectations of the group, and preferences for time, place and frequency of these non-hospital-affiliated meetings. These sessions will be a time of sharing and support, information, activities and guest speakers. If you wish to provide your feedback regarding your preferences ahead of time, or if you have questions or concerns, you may send your contact information and suggestions to ahaofco@gmail.com.

What the Health: Make Your Next Plate Great

Join Nutritional Health Coach Troye Boone with the Glenwood Springs Natural Grocers for "Make Your Next Plate Great." Learn the basics of healthy meal building, from protein to fiber and everything in between. The first event will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 17, at the Glenwood Springs Library, followed by Thursday, Jan. 18, at the Rifle Library, and Tuesday, Jan. 23, at the Parachute Library. All events begin at 6 p.m., are free and are open to the public.