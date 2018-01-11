Community Briefs

Backcountry Film Festival

The 13th annual Winter Wildlands Alliance Backcountry Film Festival will show in Carbondale at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2, at the Third Street Center Auditorium (doors open at 6 p.m.). The festival is produced by Winter Wildlands Alliance as a celebration of the human-powered experience and a gathering place for the backcountry snow sports community. All proceeds support Wilderness Workshop and Colorado Mountain Club. For a list of films go to https://winterwildlands.org/backcountry-film-festival/. This event is open to the public. Tickets are $20 each, and are available at: https://www.cmc.org/Calendar/EventDetails.aspx?ID=39896. Food by Open Fire Catering and drinks, including beer and wine, will be available when doors open as well as during intermission. Stay after the program for a community party and more food and drinks.

Mountain Family Health Centers offering health insurance assistance during open enrollment

Mountain Family Health Centers is assisting residents signing up for health insurance or Medicaid during the enrollment period through Friday, Jan. 12. To make an appointment with a certified assister, call 970-928-1614 or email EnrollmentHelp@mountainfamily.org. All assisters speak English and Spanish.

Mountain Family is also partnering with Garfield, Eagle, and Pitkin counties to offer assistance at county offices: Mondays through Jan. 8 at Eagle County Health and Human Services, 551 Broadway St., Eagle; Tuesdays through Jan. 9 at Pitkin County Department of Human Services, 405 Castle Creek Road, Aspen; and Fridays through Jan. 12 at Garfield County Department of Human Services, 108 Eighth Street, Suite 300, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601

Heart Sounds: Beyond Diagnosis and Prognosis

An informal, private support group forming for those of us who have experienced a cardiac event. Family members welcome. The initial meeting is scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, at the Glenwood Springs Library, 815 Cooper Ave. The purpose of this first meeting is to introduce ourselves, our stories, our expectations of the group, and preferences for time, place and frequency of these non-hospital-affiliated meetings. These sessions will be a time of sharing and support, information, activities and guest speakers. If you wish to provide your feedback regarding your preferences ahead of time, or if you have questions or concerns, you may send your contact information and suggestions to ahaofco@gmail.com.

Installation technician job fair

Comcast is hosting an installation technician job fair from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, at 1605 Grand Ave. in Glenwood Springs. The event will be targeted at hiring communication technicians who work in homes and outdoors to install XFINITY products and services. This is an opportunity for long-term career growth and provides excellent benefits including full medical/dental/vision, 28 paid days off, free Xfinity TV and Internet; and tuition reimbursement. Register at http://cmcsa.jobs/RGPbwin.

Blood drive

The St. Mary's bloodmobile will be at the Rifle Library from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, for a blood drive. One donation can help as many as four people. St. Mary's will also provide a free cholesterol screening after each donation. Walk-ins are welcome, but you can call ahead to the library to reserve a time slot. For more information call 970-625-3471.

What the Health: Make Your Next Plate Great

Join Nutritional Health Coach Troye Boone with the Glenwood Springs Natural Grocers for "Make Your Next Plate Great." Learn the basics of healthy meal building, from protein to fiber and everything in between. The first event will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 17, at the Glenwood Springs Branch Library, followed by Thursday, Jan. 18, at the Rifle Branch Library, and Tuesday, Jan. 23, at the Parachute Branch Library. All events begin at 6 p.m., are free and are open to the public. For more information visit http://www.gcpld.org.