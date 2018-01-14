Community Briefs

Blood drive

The St. Mary's bloodmobile will be at the Rifle Library from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, for a blood drive. One donation can help as many as four people and the St. Mary's Regional Blood Center supplies all hospitals on the Western Slope. It is safe, fast, and the easiest way to save a life. St. Mary's will also provide a free cholesterol screening after each donation. Walk-ins are welcome, but you can call ahead to the library to reserve a time slot. For more information call 970-625-3471.