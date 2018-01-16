Community Briefs

Tax Preparation for the Layman

Learn tax preparation with RSVP's Basic Tax Course from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Jan. 24, at CMC Glenwood Center, 1402 Blake Ave. In this beginner to immediate tax preparation course, you will learn to prepare tax returns and research tax issues for most Form 1040 individual, non-business taxpayers, and small business taxpayers (self-employed/Schedule C). This class also teaches you the basic fundamentals of federal tax law based on real-life scenarios and enables you to internalize the knowledge that gives you a solid foundation you can continue to build on. By preparing practice tax returns manually instead of having tax software do it for you, you will learn the tax laws and be prepared to correctly prepare basic tax returns. There is a $5 requested donation for printed materials. To register call the Glenwood Springs Campus at 970-945-7486, register in person at 1402 Blake Ave, or online.

Burgers for Badges

Have lunch and pay tribute to first responders from the area at the Burgers for Badges lunch, taking place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, at the Glenwood Springs Community Center.

The event is free for first responders and their families; $5 each for all other community members. There will be giveaways, prizes and other activities. The event is sponsored by the Glenwood Springs Elks Lodge #2286, and the city of Glenwood Springs.

Catch Kaleb in New Castle

Kaleb's Katch will be in New Castle at Burning Mountain Park from 3-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18. Kaleb will be offering his usual array of seafood: king crab, salmon, halibut, shrimp plus his famous salmon rolls.