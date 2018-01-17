Community Briefs

What the Health: Make Your Next Plate Great

Join Nutritional Health Coach Troye Boone with the Glenwood Springs Natural Grocers for "Make Your Next Plate Great." Learn the basics of healthy meal building, from protein to fiber and everything in between. The first event will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 17, at the Glenwood Springs Library, followed by Thursday, Jan. 18, at the Rifle Library, and Tuesday, Jan. 23, at the Parachute Library. All events begin at 6 p.m., are free and are open to the public. For more information visit http://www.gcpld.org.

Blood drive

The St. Mary's bloodmobile will be at the Rifle Library from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, for a blood drive. One donation can help as many as four people and the St. Mary's Regional Blood Center supplies all hospitals on the Western Slope. It is safe, fast, and the easiest way to save a life. St. Mary's will also provide a free cholesterol screening after each donation. Walk-ins are welcome, but you can call ahead to the library to reserve a time slot. For more information call 970-625-3471.

Three-time Grammy Award-winning musician Bill Miller performs at CMC

Bill Miller, one of the best-known Native American musicians in the country, will perform a free concert at Colorado Mountain College Spring Valley at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24. Miller is a singer, songwriter, guitarist and world-class native flute player. He has written songs with artists such as Nanci Griffith, Peter Rowan and Kim Carnes. Miller has produced over a dozen albums and has received numerous awards, including three Grammy Awards. Besides his musical interests, he is also an accomplished storyteller and painter. For more information, contact CMC's student activities coordinator, Jessie Pooler, at 970-947-8223.

Roaring Fork Schools co-host 'Screenagers' film and discussion on youth technology use

The Roaring Fork Family Resource Center is showing "Screenagers: Growing Up in The Digital Age," in partnership with Glenwood Springs Middle School and the Glenwood Springs Vaudeville Revue from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1, at the Glenwood Vaudeville Theater, 915 Grand Ave. This feature documentary explores the impact of screen technology on kids and offers parents proven solutions that work.

This screening is part of the 21st century youth wellness fair taking place the same evening at the Glenwood Vaudeville Theater. This community event is designed to help parents, educators and youth service providers learn how to support youth as they navigate their constantly changing worlds.

Attendees will have the opportunity to order dinner and meet youth service providers prior to the film screening. Afterwards, attendees can participate in a panel discussion with local experts about the film and other relevant adolescent issues.

This is a ticketed event, and tickets are $10 each. To reserve tickets, call the Glenwood Vaudeville Revue at 970-945-9699, or go to their website at http://www.gvrshow.com.