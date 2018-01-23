Community Briefs

Tax Preparation for the Layman

Learn tax preparation with RSVP's Basic Tax Course from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Jan. 24, at CMC Glenwood Center, 1402 Blake Ave. In this beginner to immediate tax preparation course, you will learn to prepare tax returns and research tax issues for most Form 1040 individual, non-business taxpayers, and small business taxpayers (self-employed/Schedule C). This class also teaches you the basic fundamentals of federal tax law based on real-life scenarios and enables you to internalize the knowledge that gives you a solid foundation you can continue to build on. By preparing practice tax returns manually instead of having tax software do it for you, you will learn the tax laws and be prepared to correctly prepare basic tax returns. There is a $5 requested donation for printed materials. To register call the Glenwood Springs Campus at 970-945-7486, register in person at 1402 Blake Ave, or online.

Three-time Grammy Award-winning musician Bill Miller performs at CMC

Bill Miller, one of the best-known Native American musicians in the country, will perform a free concert at Colorado Mountain College Spring Valley at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24. Miller is a singer, songwriter, guitarist and world-class native flute player. He has written songs with artists such as Nanci Griffith, Peter Rowan and Kim Carnes. Miller has produced over a dozen albums and has received numerous awards, including three Grammy Awards. Besides his musical interests, he is also an accomplished storyteller and painter. For more information, contact CMC's student activities coordinator, Jessie Pooler, at 970-947-8223.