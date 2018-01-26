Community Briefs

History Examined: The Assassination of John F. Kennedy

History Examined is an educational series at the Rifle Library which will explore local and national history. At 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, history buff Mike Walker will expound on the historical facts surrounding the assassination of JFK and who really killed him. Cookies, tea and hot chocolate will be served. For more information call the library at 970-625-3471.

Community Painting Day

Create a 6-inch-by-6-inch canvas to be entered in the Glenwood Arts Council's upcoming pop-up gallery at a Community Painting Day from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 27, at Two Rivers Community School, 195 Center Drive, Glenwood Springs. Canvases and paint will be provided, or you can bring your own surface, but it can only be 6×6. The theme of show is "relationships." The finished canvases will be part of the 6×6 exhibit and will be sold for $25 each. Proceeds benefit future programming and development by the Glenwood Springs Arts Council. For more info email muldoonterry@yahoo.com or go to glenwoodarts.org.

Healthy Aging: You Have the Power to Save Your Memory

Healthy Aging is a three-part educational series held this spring as part of the Garfield County Libraries' 80th Anniversary Celebration. The first event, "You Have the Power to Save Your Memory," focuses on our memory, which makes us who we are. As diseases that rob us of our valuable memories become more and more common, we need to do everything we can to protect our memory. Join Nutritional Health Coach Troye Boone at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, at the Carbondale Library as she explores what can be done to protect your memory. For more information call the library at 970-963-2889.

Popcorn and a movie

An Olympic bobsled team from Jamaica? That's right. Enjoy a showing of "Cool Runnings" on the big screen at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7, at the Glenwood Springs Library, or 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22, at the Silt Library. Both are free and open to the public. For more information call 970-945-5958 or 970-876-5500.