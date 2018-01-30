Community Briefs

Khunu on the "Hill"

The Khunu grand finale sale at the Glenwood Golf Course will take place from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan, 31. Khunu is a locally started yak wool sweater company. Softer and warmer than cashmere, the wool for these sweaters has been sourced on the Mongolian Plains by families of yak herders. There will be an assortment of both men's and women's sweaters in selected colors and sizes, and every sweater will be $50. Cash bar, lights snacks, great slideshow and mirrors provided. Call 379-7115 for more info.

Literacy Outreach seeks volunteers

Literacy Outreach needs help teaching basic literacy skills to adults, including basic reading, writing and math to native English speakers and oral English skills to non-native speakers. Volunteers do not need to speak a foreign language or have prior teaching experience, just a desire to help, the ability to read and speak English, and three hours of time per week to work with an adult.

Literacy Outreach will provide interested volunteers with more information regarding the requirements and rewards at volunteer informational sessions from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Jan. 31, at the Carbondale Branch Library's Crystal Study Room, 320 Sopris Ave.; from noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 1, at the Teo Prinster Learning Center, 1127 School St. in Glenwood Springs; or from 2-3 p.m. Feb. 14, at the Rifle Library, 207 East Ave.

Literacy Outreach is a local nonprofit teaching essential literacy skills to adults one word at a time. Call 970-945-5282 or visit http://www.literacyoutreach.org for more information.

Book to Movie Night: Victoria and Abdul

Would you care for a cup of tea? The Rifle Library hosts a movie night at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, where you'll have a chance to sample exciting teas, enjoy lively chats, and watch the film "Victoria and Abdul," based on the book by Shrabani Basu. During the month of January stop by the library to request a copy of the book to check out and read. The film is rated PG-13. For more information call 970-625-3471.

Musical storytime with Ms. Holly

Caregivers and their young children are invited to a joyous musical storytime at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 1, at the Carbondale Library. This special storytime will include a movement circle, many songs, and a story in celebration of winter. Ms. Holly is a preschool teacher from the Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork, with over 20 years experience in teaching Waldorf education, from parent child classes to eighth grade. Expect to hear the live music of Ms. Holly's ukulele, the flute, and fairy harp. Expect to skip, jump, sing and maybe even whistle. Expect to have fun. For more information call 970-963-2889.

Popcorn and a movie

An Olympic bobsled team from Jamaica? That's right. Enjoy a showing of "Cool Runnings" on the big screen at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7, at the Glenwood Springs Branch Library, or 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22, at the Silt Branch Library. Both are free and open to the public. For more information call 970-945-5958 or 970-876-5500.