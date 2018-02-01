Community Briefs

Backcountry Film Festival

The 13th annual Winter Wildlands Alliance Backcountry Film Festival will show in Carbondale at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2, at the Third Street Center Auditorium (doors open at 6 p.m.). The festival is produced by Winter Wildlands Alliance as a celebration of the human-powered experience and a gathering place for the backcountry snow sports community. All proceeds support Wilderness Workshop and Colorado Mountain Club. For a list of films go to https://winterwildlands.org/backcountry-film-festival/. This event is open to the public. Tickets are $20 each, and are available at: https://www.cmc.org/Calendar/EventDetails.aspx?ID=39896. Food by Open Fire Catering and drinks, including beer and wine, will be available when doors open as well as during intermission. Stay after the program for a community party and more food and drinks.

Contra Dance

Enjoy a contra dance from 7:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, at Carbondale Community School, 1505 Satank Road. The dance will feature contras, squares, waltzes and polkas — and sweet strains of old-time music played by the Wooden Nickel String Band. Beginner walk-through with casual instruction starts at 7:30 p.m., and music and dancing start at 8 p.m. Cost is $10 or $8 for students.

Free legal clinic at Basalt Library

A free legal clinic for parties who have no attorney, will be featured from 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, at the Basalt Library at 14 Midland Ave. By computer link, volunteer attorneys will answer questions, help fill out forms, and explain the process and procedure for all areas of civil litigation, including family law, property law, probate law, collections, appeals, landlord-tenant law, small claims, veterans issues, and civil protection orders. Walk-ins are welcome, and everyone will be helped on a first-come, first-served basis.

15th annual Chocolate Extravaganza

CMC Children's Mini College is hosting the 15th annual Chocolate Extravaganza from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at CMC Morgridge Commons, 815 Cooper Ave. (above the library). This annual event has a $15 admission fee and is open to the public. Your admission fee includes wine, a beautiful chocolate fountain courtesy of Colorado Candies and an array of yummy savory foods. Along with the chocolates there is a huge silent auction featuring more than 125 items donated by businesses and individuals in the Roaring Fork and Colorado River valleys. The auction includes ski packages, automotive work, original art work, clothing, jewelry and gift certificates to restaurants, spas and sporting events, gifts baskets and more. The first tables close at 6:30 p.m. Call the preschool for more information at 970-945-2446.

Glenwood Springs Art Guild demonstration

The Glenwood Springs Art Guild's Demonstration will be held at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1630 Grand Ave. in Glenwood Springs. Dot Mulligan will direct us in card making with a variety of pens, some with unusual effects. Supplies will be provided. The public is invited to attend this free demonstration. Home-schoolers and other students are welcome. For further information call Alice at 948-3204.