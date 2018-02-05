Community Briefs

Healthy Aging: You Have the Power to Save Your Memory

Healthy Aging is a three-part educational series held this spring as part of the Garfield County Libraries' 80th Anniversary Celebration. The first event, "You Have the Power to Save Your Memory," focuses on our memory, which makes us who we are. As diseases that rob us of our valuable memories become more and more common, we need to do everything we can to protect our memory. Join Nutritional Health Coach Troye Boone at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, at the Carbondale Library as she explores what can be done to protect your memory. For more information call the library at 970-963-2889.

Popcorn and a movie

An Olympic bobsled team from Jamaica? That's right. Enjoy a showing of "Cool Runnings" on the big screen at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7, at the Glenwood Springs Branch Library, or 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22, at the Silt Branch Library. Both are free and open to the public. For more information call 970-945-5958 or 970-876-5500.

Free legal clinic at Basalt Library

A free legal clinic for parties who have no attorney, will be featured from 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, at the Basalt Library at 14 Midland Ave. By computer link, volunteer attorneys will answer questions, help fill out forms, and explain the process and procedure for all areas of civil litigation, including family law, property law, probate law, collections, appeals, landlord-tenant law, small claims, veterans issues, and civil protection orders. Walk-ins are welcome, and everyone will be helped on a first-come, first-served basis.