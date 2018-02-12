Community Briefs

Glenwood Springs Art Guild demonstration

The Glenwood Springs Art Guild's Demonstration will be held at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1630 Grand Ave. in Glenwood Springs. Dot Mulligan will direct us in card making with a variety of pens, some with unusual effects. Supplies will be provided. The public is invited to attend this free demonstration. Home-schoolers and other students are welcome. For further information call Alice at 948-3204.

Why Glenwood Springs is the No.-1 American fishing town

Learn why Glenwood Springs is the No.-1 fishing town in America, a designation offered by Field and Stream, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, at CMC Spring Valley, 3000 Garfield County Road 114 . Harcourt Fly Fishing 3G Guide and Mentor John Harcourt will examine the valley and share family memories of 60 years in the area.

Literacy Outreach seeks volunteers

Literacy Outreach needs help teaching basic literacy skills to adults, including basic reading, writing and math to native English speakers and oral English skills to non-native speakers. Volunteers do not need to speak a foreign language or have prior teaching experience, just a desire to help, the ability to read and speak English, and three hours of time per week to work with an adult.

Literacy Outreach will provide interested volunteers with more information regarding the requirements and rewards at a volunteer informational session from 2-3 p.m. Feb. 14, at the Rifle Library, 207 East Ave.

Literacy Outreach is a local nonprofit teaching essential literacy skills to adults one word at a time. Call 970-945-5282 or visit http://www.literacyoutreach.org for more information.