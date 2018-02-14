Community Briefs

Kalib's Katch coming to New Castle

Kalib's Katch will be in New Castle at Burning Mountain Park on Thursday, Feb. 15, from 3-5:30 p.m. Kalib will be offering his usual array of seafood; king crab, salmon, halibut, shrimp plus his famous salmon rolls.

Coffee with the Community

Visit the Glenwood Springs Library at 8:30 a.m. on the third Thursday each month for a fresh cup of coffee and a unique opportunity to ask questions and learn more about important institutions in Glenwood Springs, discuss community issues, and build relationships.

The Thursday, Feb. 15 event will feature Glenwood Springs City Councilors Jonathan Godes and Shelley Kaup. For more information, call 970-945-5958.

Hunter Education internet completion course

A Hunter Education internet completion course is being offered from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, at the Garfield County Sheriff's Office annex across from the airport.

Register online at http://www.cpw.state.co.us under Hunter Education section. For information, contact Brian Gray 970-366-1908.

Popcorn and a movie

An Olympic bobsled team from Jamaica? That's right. Enjoy a showing of "Cool Runnings" on the big screen at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22, at the Silt Library. Both are free and open to the public. For more information, call 970-945-5958 or 970-876-5500.