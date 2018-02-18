Community Briefs

Garfield County Presidents Day closures

The Rifle Garfield County Airport will be open for general aviation, although the airport's administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Feb. 19. Anyone needing assistance at this time can call 970-230-1685.

The Garfield County Landfill west of Rifle will be closed on Monday, Feb. 19.

The regular Board of County Commissioners meeting takes place at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, at the Garfield County Administration Building in Glenwood Springs, and all offices and departments are open during normal business hours that day.

Information on county holiday closures, meetings, and services is available online at garfield-county.com.

