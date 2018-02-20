Community Briefs

History Examined: A Train Named Zephyr

Since 1934, 20 trains have carried the Zephyr name. The Zephyrs are an important part of America's railroad heritage and have a strong connection to Glenwood Canyon and Glenwood Springs. In this illustrated program at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, Pat Thrasher explores the history of the Zephyr fleet from its inception right up to the present day California Zephyr. For more information call the library at 970-625-3471.

Donations at Ross help the Glenwood Springs Library

Our local Ross store has chosen the Garfield County Public Library Foundation as a community partner for its current in-store fundraiser that also supports Boys & Girls Clubs. Until Feb. 25, every dollar you give at the register will go to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northwest Colorado, and Ross will give an additional dollar to the Garfield County Public Library Foundation for the Glenwood Springs Library. Your donation is tax deductible and will show up on your receipt as "BGCA donation." Please give what you can and help us maximize the donations for two wonderful organizations.

Literary March Madness

Books will go head-to-head in a March Madness style tournament to determine which book readers in Parachute deem the winner. Cast your vote each week at the Parachute Library or by calling 970-285-9870.

Healthy Aging: Maintaining Muscle Mass

Healthy Aging is a three-part educational series held this spring as part of the Garfield County Libraries' 80th anniversary celebration. "Maintaining Muscle Mass" will focus on improving muscle health at all ages. Join Nutritional Health Coach Troye Boone at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 6, at the Carbondale Library as she explores how to maintain muscle mass now — and well into the future — with key foods and supplements all recommended by science-based research. This free event series is sponsored by Glenwood Springs Natural Grocers and the Carbondale Library. For more information call the library at 970-963-2889.

Dr. Seuss birthday celebration

You could not, would not, want to miss a celebration such as this. Meet the Cat in the Hat and join us for games, prizes and food at the Parachute Branch Library at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 3. Free and open to all. For more information call 970-285-9870.

Cowboy poetry with Terry Nash

Cowboy poetry is rhymed, metered verse that reflects an intimate knowledge of the western North American cattle culture. Experience the feelings, observations and traditions of the culture as Terry Nash recites cowboy poetry at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 10, at the Parachute Library. This event is free, open to the public, and presented in conjunction with the Grand Valley Historical Society. For more information call 970-285-9870.

Tech Time: Intro to Facebook

You can connect with friends and family across the world with Facebook. Learn how to sign up and connect with others at 1 p.m. Monday, March 12, at the Glenwood Springs Library. Be prepared — you will need to create or sign into an existing email account in order to register for Facebook. Registration is required, and there is a class limit of 10 participants. To register, or for more information, call 970-945-5958.

Prom dresses and suits needed

The Glenwood Springs Library is accepting donations of gently used prom or formal dresses as well as suits and formal attire for young men. Donated items will be available for teens to try on and take home at two upcoming Prom Attire Giveaway events at the library from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 17, and from 3-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 21. For more information call the library at 970-945-5958.

Totally Radical '80s Time Travel Adventure Escape Room

Your wits and teamwork are required at the Rifle Library for this puzzle-solving escape room … duh. Take a chill pill and work together to open the time capsule in less than 45 minutes. Do so and win a righteous prize. The escape room will be free, but participants must be in middle school, high school or above. Registration is required, and there is a maximum of 8 per group. The room will be open March 20, 21 and 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. To register or for more information call 970-625-3471.

History Examined: The History of the Ute Indians Exhibit

History Examined is an educational series at the Rifle Library that explores local and national history. The library will host a traveling exhibit during the month of March featuring the history of the Ute Indian tribe. Stop in anytime during normal library hours and learn about this fascinating tribe. For more information call the library at 970-625-3471.