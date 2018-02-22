Community briefs

Shred for the Cause

Two Sunlight Mountain Resort ski instructors have been diagnosed with cancer this season. The staff and community will rally around them with the season's first rail jam at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 24. All proceeds from the $20 entry fee will go into a fund to support these instructors. For more information call 800-445-7931 or go to sunlightmtn.com.

Literary March Madness

Books will go head-to-head in a March Madness style tournament to determine which book readers in Parachute deem the winner. Cast your vote each week at the Parachute Library or by calling 970-285-9870.