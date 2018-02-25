Community briefs

Fly tying

Learn the basics of fly tying with local fisherman Dan LeMoine at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28, at the Rifle Branch Library. Supplies are not required, but bringing basic fly tying supplies is encouraged if you would like to follow along. This event is free and open to the public. For more information call 970-625-3471.

High Country RSVP free tax preparation

If you are a senior or veteran, have a disability, or your household income is less than $50,000 per year, High Country RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program) volunteers can prepare and electronically file your federal and state income taxes free of charge.

RSVP volunteers can prepare returns that include: Form 1040; Schedules A, B, EIC (Earned Income Credit) and R; Child and Dependent Care Credits; and Education Credits. If you are a small business owner we can file Schedule C-EZ. (We cannot file Schedule C Profit or Loss from Business; Schedule E for rental properties; and advanced Schedule D for capital gains and losses.)

Appointments are available Monday through Friday at the CMC Glenwood Center, and Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Rifle Library, and Thursdays at the Grand Valley Recreation Center. Walk-ins are not allowed — you must make an appointment by calling 970-945-1596.

Free workshops explain risks of radon, how to make homes safe

Two free workshops are being held in Rifle and Carbondale to inform residents about radon testing and how to make your home safe. Morgan Hill, radon expert with Garfield County Environmental Health, will explain where radon comes from, the health risks of radon exposure, testing for radon, and how the mitigation process works for a variety of homes.

Anyone who has done radon testing with results above the EPA "action limit" of 4 picocuries per liter of air (pCi/L), or anyone interested in learning more about radon testing and mitigation, is encouraged to attend either of the free workshops.

Hill will also provide resources for do-it-yourself solutions and references for radon mitigation contractors that serve western Colorado.

Israel Solis, project manager at Stanton Engineering Solutions, will explain different types of radon mitigation systems available for homeowners.

The Rifle workshop is set for 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27, at the Garfield County Administration Building, 195 W. 14th St.

The Carbondale workshop is set for 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, March 1, at the CLEER Resource Center at the Third Street Center, 520 S. Third St., Suite 7.

The workshop includes refreshments, free home radon test kits and a chance to win a $250 coupon for a radon mitigation system from Stanton Engineering.

To RSVP, visit GarfieldCleanEnergy.org .

Literary March Madness

Books will go head-to-head in a March Madness style tournament to determine which book readers in Parachute deem the winner. Cast your vote each week at the Parachute Library or by calling 970-285-9870.

History Examined: The History of the Ute Indians Exhibit

History Examined is an educational series at the Rifle Library that explores local and national history. The library will host a traveling exhibit during the month of March featuring the history of the Ute Indian tribe. Stop in anytime during normal library hours and learn about this fascinating tribe. For more information call the library at 970-625-3471.