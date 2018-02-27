Community Briefs

Capitol Creek Ranch snowshoe hike

Join Roaring Fork Conservancy and Pitkin County Open Space & Trails for a free snowshoe hike through the Capitol Creek Ranch riparian area from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 13. Wander past beaver ponds and through aspen forests while exploring the history of the property. Capitol Creek Ranch, an iconic property that is protected by conservation easement within the Pitkin County Open Space and Trails program, was originally owned by the late Bob Child, who was integral in many significant conservation efforts in the Roaring Fork Valley starting as early as the 1960s.

Snowshoes are required. RFC has a limited amount of snowshoes that can be borrowed, but note the need on your registration. Bring a snack and a hot drink thermos if you wish.

Call (970) 927-1290 with questions. Registration is required. Participants will receive specific information on where to meet, after they register.