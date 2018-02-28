Community Briefs

Free workshop explains risks of radon, how to make homes safe

A free workshop is being held in Carbondale to inform residents about radon testing and how to make your home safe. Morgan Hill, radon expert with Garfield County Environmental Health, will explain where radon comes from, the health risks of radon exposure, testing for radon, and how the mitigation process works for a variety of homes.

Anyone who has done radon testing with results above the EPA "action limit" of 4 picocuries per liter of air (pCi/L), or anyone interested in learning more about radon testing and mitigation, is encouraged to attend the free workshop.

Hill will also provide resources for do-it-yourself solutions and references for radon mitigation contractors that serve western Colorado.

Israel Solis, project manager at Stanton Engineering Solutions, will explain different types of radon mitigation systems available for homeowners.

The workshop is set for 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, March 1, at the CLEER Resource Center at the Third Street Center, 520 S. Third St., Suite 7, Carbondale.

Recommended Stories For You

The workshop includes refreshments, free home radon test kits and a chance to win a $250 coupon for a radon mitigation system from Stanton Engineering.

To RSVP, visit GarfieldCleanEnergy.org.

History Examined: The History of the Ute Indians Exhibit

History Examined is an educational series at the Rifle Library that explores local and national history. The library will host a traveling exhibit during the month of March featuring the history of the Ute Indian tribe. Stop in anytime during normal library hours and learn about this fascinating tribe. For more information, call the library at 970-625-3471.

Grizzly Chili Cook Off

Glenwood Springs Elementary School PTA presents the Grizzly Chili Cook Off from 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, March 9, at GSES, 915 School St. Fill up on tasty chili. Find entertainment at the Family Fun Fair, where you can show your moves at the DJ'd dance party, and tap into your silly side with face painting, a photo booth and games. Bid on fabulous silent auction items, such as restaurant certificates, spa treatments, ski tickets and lessons, craft items, gift baskets and more. Chili is $7/person or $25/family and includes chips and a drink. Free admission to activities. For more information, visit gses.rfsd.k12.co.us or email gsespta81601@gmail.com.