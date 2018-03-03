Community Briefs

Healthy Aging: Maintaining Muscle Mass

Healthy Aging is a three-part educational series held this spring as part of the Garfield County Libraries' 80th anniversary celebration. "Maintaining Muscle Mass" will focus on improving muscle health at all ages. Join Nutritional Health Coach Troye Boone at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 6, at the Carbondale Library as she explores how to maintain muscle mass now — and well into the future — with key foods and supplements all recommended by science-based research.

This free event series is sponsored by Glenwood Springs Natural Grocers and the Carbondale Library. For more information call the library at 970-963-2889.

Literary March Madness

Books will go head-to-head in a March Madness style tournament to determine which book readers in Parachute deem the winner. Cast your vote each week at the Parachute Library or by calling 970-285-9870.

Cowboy poetry with Terry Nash

Cowboy poetry is rhymed, metered verse that reflects an intimate knowledge of the western North American cattle culture. Experience the feelings, observations and traditions of the culture as Terry Nash recites cowboy poetry at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 10, at the Parachute Library. This event is free, open to the public, and presented in conjunction with the Grand Valley Historical Society. For more information call 970-285-9870.