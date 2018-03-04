Community Briefs

High Country RSVP free tax preparation

If you are a senior or veteran, have a disability, or your household income is less than $50,000 per year, High Country RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program) volunteers can prepare and electronically file your federal and state income taxes free of charge.

RSVP volunteers can prepare returns that include: Form 1040; Schedules A, B, EIC (Earned Income Credit) and R; Child and Dependent Care Credits; and Education Credits. If you are a small business owner we can file Schedule C-EZ. (We cannot file Schedule C Profit or Loss from Business; Schedule E for rental properties; and advanced Schedule D for capital gains and losses.)

Appointments are available Monday through Friday at the CMC Glenwood Center, and Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Rifle Library, and Thursdays at the Grand Valley Recreation Center. Walk-ins are not allowed — you must make an appointment by calling 970-945-1596.

Healthy Aging: Maintaining Muscle Mass

Healthy Aging is a three-part educational series held this spring as part of the Garfield County Libraries' 80th anniversary celebration. "Maintaining Muscle Mass" will focus on improving muscle health at all ages. Join Nutritional Health Coach Troye Boone at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 6, at the Carbondale Library as she explores how to maintain muscle mass now — and well into the future — with key foods and supplements all recommended by science-based research. This free event series is sponsored by Glenwood Springs Natural Grocers and the Carbondale Library. For more information call the library at 970-963-2889.

Grizzly Chili Cook Off

Glenwood Springs Elementary School PTA presents the Grizzly Chili Cook Off from 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, March 9, at GSES, 915 School St. Fill up on tasty chili. Find entertainment at the Family Fun Fair, where you can show your moves at the DJ'd dance party, and tap into your silly side with face painting, a photo booth and games. Bid on fabulous silent auction items, such as restaurant certificates, spa treatments, ski tickets and lessons, craft items, gift baskets and more. Chili is $7/person or $25/family and includes chips and a drink. Free admission to activities. For more information, visit gses.rfsd.k12.co.us or email gsespta81601@gmail.com.

Snow to Stream: A Workshop and SNOTEL Field Trip

COST: $85 per person; $65 for RFC and Water Educator Network Members (includes lunch)

Join Water Education Colorado and Roaring Fork Conservancy for a day-long workshop and field trip exploring the nexus between climate, snow, and water from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, March 9. This workshop and field trip will be geared toward educators but is open to the public and will be interesting for anyone wishing to learn more about these topics. Participants will spend the morning hearing from a variety of experts and enhancing their water and climate science literacy. The afternoon will feature a unique opportunity to visit a SNOTEL site at the top of McClure Pass. Participants will learn how to conduct a snow course survey and will then have the opportunity to collect samples themselves. Finish the day by snowshoeing to the actual SNOTEL site. Participants will walk away with the knowledge and resources to educate others about snow science, climate, forest health and more. For the draft workshop agenda, visit http://www.yourwatercolorado.org/media/civicrm/persist/contribute/files/FinalAgenda_Snotel.pdf

Registration is required at https://www.yourwatercolorado.org/component/civicrm/?task=civicrm/event/info&reset=1&id=206

Snowshoes are required. If you don't have snowshoes, check the appropriate box when registering, and RFC will provide a pair. In addition, bring your own reusable coffee mug, water bottle, and snow appropriate clothing for the field trip portion of the workshop.