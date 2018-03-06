Community Briefs

Grizzly Chili Cook Off

Glenwood Springs Elementary School PTA presents the Grizzly Chili Cook Off from 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, March 9, at GSES, 915 School St. Fill up on tasty chili. Find entertainment at the Family Fun Fair, where you can show your moves at the DJ'd dance party, and tap into your silly side with face painting, a photo booth and games. Bid on fabulous silent auction items, such as restaurant certificates, spa treatments, ski tickets and lessons, craft items, gift baskets and more. Chili is $7/person or $25/family and includes chips and a drink. Free admission to activities. For more information, visit gses.rfsd.k12.co.us or email gsespta81601@gmail.com.