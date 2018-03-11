Community Briefs

Pesticide applicator workshop

A pesticide applicator workshop will be offered Tuesday, March 13, at the Glenwood Springs Community Center. Call Alice at the CSU Extension office at 625-3969 for information on registration or Steve Anthony at 945-1377, ext. 4305.

Ambleside at Skylark open house

What does a day at Ambleside look like compared to your current school? Come visit the classrooms at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 15, and learn about Ambleside's unique, quality program where children love to learn. Tuition assistance program options are available. The school is located at 2195 County Road 154 in Glenwood Springs. For more information call 970-930-1804 or go to theskylarkschool.org.

Kaleb's Katch in New Castle

Kaleb's Katch will be at Burning Mountain Park in New Castle from 3-5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 15, selling salmon burgers, crab legs and fish delights.

South Canyon planning/strategy meeting

All are invited to a South Canyon planning/strategy meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 13, in Karen Barbee's offices, upstairs at 812 Grand Ave. in Glenwood. There will be room for 12-15 people.

Prom attire giveaway

Do you need a formal dress or suit for prom or another special event? The Glenwood Springs and Rifle libraries have been collecting gently used dresses and suits for teens to try on and take home for the upcoming prom season. Join us at one of our giveaway events from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 17, in Glenwood Springs and from 3-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 21, in Rifle. For more information call the Glenwood library at 970-945-5958 or the Rifle library at 970-625-3471.

Totally Radical '80s Time Travel Adventure Escape Room

Your wits and teamwork are required at the Rifle Library for this puzzle-solving escape room … duh. Take a chill pill and work together to open the time capsule in less than 45 minutes. Do so and win a righteous prize. The escape room will be free, but participants must be in middle school, high school or above. Registration is required, and there is a maximum of 8 per group. The room will be open March 20, 21 and 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. To register or for more information call 970-625-3471.

GSHS Track & Field Spaghetti Dinner

The Glenwood Springs High School Track and Field team invites the public to the 22nd annual Spaghetti Dinner on Thursday, March 22, beginning at 6 p.m. at Glenwood Springs Middle School, 120 Soccer Field Road. Come fill up on salad, pasta and breadsticks provided by Pizza Hut in Glenwood Springs. Prizes will be available throughout the evening, and many of the 2018 silent auction items will be available for a "buy it now" price. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children under 10, and an unlimited family rate of $30. For more information, contact Coach Risner at 384-5517 or brisner@rfschools.com.

Popcorn and a Movie: 'WarGames'

Are you into video games, action movies or future technology? Are you excited about the new movie "Ready Player One"? Then you should check out the old school movie "WarGames" with us on our big screen at 4 p.m. on Friday, March 23, at the New Castle Library. The screening is free, and all are welcome. For more information call the library at 970-984-2346.

Healthy Aging: Bone Builders and Bone Breakers

Healthy Aging is a three-part educational series held this spring as part of the Garfield County Libraries' 80th Anniversary Celebration. The final event, "Bone Builders and Bone Breakers," will focus on the living tissue of bones which respond to care throughout life. Join Nutritional Health Coach Troye Boone at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 3, at the Carbondale Branch Library as she explores how to support lifelong bone health by knowing how to get all the nutrients your bones need. This free event series is sponsored by Glenwood Springs Natural Grocers and the Carbondale Branch Library. For more information call the library at 970-963-2889.

Literary March Madness

Books will go head-to-head in a March Madness style tournament to determine which book readers in Parachute deem the winner. Cast your vote each week at the Parachute Library or by calling 970-285-9870.