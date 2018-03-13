Community Briefs

Kaleb's Katch in New Castle

Kaleb's Katch will be at Burning Mountain Park in New Castle from 3-5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 15, selling salmon burgers, crab legs and fish delights.

Totally Radical '80s Time Travel Adventure Escape Room

Your wits and teamwork are required at the Rifle Library for this puzzle-solving escape room … duh. Take a chill pill and work together to open the time capsule in less than 45 minutes. Do so and win a righteous prize. The escape room will be free, but participants must be in middle school, high school or above. Registration is required, and there is a maximum of 8 per group. The room will be open March 20, 21 and 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. To register or for more information call 970-625-3471.

Ambleside at Skylark open house

What does a day at Ambleside look like compared to your current school? Come visit the classrooms at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 15, and learn about Ambleside's unique, quality program where children love to learn. Tuition assistance program options are available. The school is located at 2195 County Road 154 in Glenwood Springs. For more information call 970-930-1804 or go to theskylarkschool.org.

Recommended Stories For You

Prom attire giveaway

Do you need a formal dress or suit for prom or another special event? The Glenwood Springs and Rifle libraries have been collecting gently used dresses and suits for teens to try on and take home for the upcoming prom season. Join us at one of our giveaway events from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 17, in Glenwood Springs and from 3-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 21, in Rifle. For more information call the Glenwood library at 970-945-5958 or the Rifle library at 970-625-3471.