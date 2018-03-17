Community Briefs

Literary March Madness

Books will go head-to-head in a March Madness style tournament to determine which book readers in Parachute deem the winner. Cast your vote each week at the Parachute Library or by calling 970-285-9870.

High Country RSVP free tax preparation

If you are a senior or veteran, have a disability, or your household income is less than $50,000 per year, High Country RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program) volunteers can prepare and electronically file your federal and state income taxes free of charge.

RSVP volunteers can prepare returns that include: Form 1040; Schedules A, B, EIC (Earned Income Credit) and R; Child and Dependent Care Credits; and Education Credits. If you are a small business owner we can file Schedule C-EZ. (We cannot file Schedule C Profit or Loss from Business; Schedule E for rental properties; and advanced Schedule D for capital gains and losses.)

Appointments are available Monday through Friday at the CMC Glenwood Center, and Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Rifle Library, and Thursdays at the Grand Valley Recreation Center. Walk-ins are not allowed — you must make an appointment by calling 970-945-1596.

Recommended Stories For You

Help keep Humpty Dumpty in Carbondale

Did you know that Humpty Dumpty is not yet part of Carbondale's permanent sculpture collection? He is part of the Art Around Town program and is on loan to the town for a year.

This bronze statue is sitting on a wall outside of the library and a local group of citizens is trying to buy him for the town. They have raised more than $3,100 towards his price of $6,000. If you would like to keep Humpty in Carbondale, you can contribute at youcaring.com/humptydumpty or write a check at Alpine Bank – Humpty Dumpty Account #6188 through May 1. For more information, contact katiem1280@gmail.com.