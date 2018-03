Community Briefs

Healthy Aging: Bone Builders and Bone Breakers

Healthy Aging is a three-part educational series held this spring as part of the Garfield County Libraries' 80th Anniversary Celebration. The final event, "Bone Builders and Bone Breakers," will focus on the living tissue of bones which respond to care throughout life. Join Nutritional Health Coach Troye Boone at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 3, at the Carbondale Branch Library as she explores how to support lifelong bone health by knowing how to get all the nutrients your bones need. This free event series is sponsored by Glenwood Springs Natural Grocers and the Carbondale Branch Library. For more information call the library at 970-963-2889.