Community Briefs

Let's Talk Life

Participate in engaging, interactive discussions and presentations by HomeCare & Hospice of the Valley about how we want to live until we die. The first event will be held at the Silt Branch Library at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 3, with the second event at the New Castle Library at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 10. Expect to hear stories, tell stories, and get tools and resources for bringing family together to talk about your future medical care. All forms, including a Medical Power of Attorney, are provided for free. Let's Talk Life is a program funded by a grant from the Colorado Health Foundation to promote the importance of Advance Care Planning by providing free education, resources, coaching, and tools. For more information about these free events call the Silt Library at 970-876-5500 or the New Castle Library at 970-984-2346.

Spring Lecture Series: Battle at Little Bighorn

The Spring Lecture Series kicks off at the Glenwood Springs Library at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 28, with historian, author, producer and ranger interpreter Steve Adelson. Adelson will go back in time with us to examine the characters and events that led to the epic confrontation at Little Bighorn. This event is free and open to the public. For more information call 970-945-5958.

Dungeons & Dragons Club

A local Dungeon Master is seeking to recruit a band of teen adventurers to join in epic quests and campaigns in a world filled with knights, wizards, dwarfs, elves and of course dungeons and dragons. Come join the fun on Saturdays at the Silt Library at 1:30 p.m. beginning April 7. Free and open to all teens. For more information call the library at 970-876-5500.

Alpine Bank annual Shred Day to take place April 14 and benefit Lift-Up

Alpine Bank invites the community to its annual on-site document shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 14, at two Colorado River Valley locations: West Glenwood and downtown Rifle. The service is free, but a donation of canned goods, nonperishables or cash to benefit LIFT-UP, the local food bank, is suggested.

Organizers encourage individuals to bring any unwanted documents that contain personal information to the Shred Day, including tax documents (seven years and older), old bank statements and medical records, canceled or blank checks, credit card statements and solicitations and personal bills. A maximum of five boxes of paper per person is encouraged; staples or paperclips do not need to be removed. All paper will be recycled.

The West Glenwood Alpine Bank is located at 50891 Highway 6 in Glenwood Springs, and the downtown Rifle branch is located at 100 E. 4th Street in Rifle.