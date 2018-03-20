Community Briefs

Book to Movie Night: Murder on the Orient Express

Board the train and solve the crime. Watch "Murder on the Orient Express," based on the book by Agatha Christie, at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 28, at the Rifle Library,. Visit the library to request a copy of the book to check out and read. The film is rated PG-13, and the event is free and open to the public. For more information call 970-625-3471.

Blood Drive

The St. Mary's bloodmobile will be at the Rifle Library from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 6, for a blood drive. One donation can help as many as four people, and the St. Mary's Regional Blood Center supplies all hospitals on the Western Slope. It is safe, fast and the easiest way to save a life. St. Mary's will also provide a free cholesterol screening after each donation. Walk-ins are welcome, but you are encouraged to call ahead to the library to reserve a time slot. For more information call 970-625-3471.

Dungeons & Dragons Club

A local Dungeon Master is seeking to recruit a band of teen adventurers to join in epic quests and campaigns in a world filled with knights, wizards, dwarfs, elves and of course dungeons and dragons. Come join the fun on Saturdays at the Silt Library at 1:30 p.m. beginning April 7. Free and open to all teens. For more information call the library at 970-876-5500.

Recommended Stories For You

Grief and loss support group

A new grief and loss support group will have its first meeting from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 10, in the Meadow Lake meeting room at Grand River Health, 501 Airport Road, Rifle. Meetings will be on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. No sign-up is necessary, and walk-ins are welcome. Professionally facilitated by HomeCare & Hospice of the Valley. For information call Rick Davis at 970-456-7133.

Alpine Bank annual Shred Day to take place April 14 and benefit Lift-Up

Alpine Bank invites the community to its annual on-site document shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 14, at two Colorado River Valley locations: West Glenwood and downtown Rifle. The service is free, but a donation of canned goods, nonperishables or cash to benefit LIFT-UP, the local food bank, is suggested.

Organizers encourage individuals to bring any unwanted documents that contain personal information to the Shred Day, including tax documents (seven years and older), old bank statements and medical records, canceled or blank checks, credit card statements and solicitations and personal bills. A maximum of five boxes of paper per person is encouraged; staples or paperclips do not need to be removed. All paper will be recycled.

The West Glenwood Alpine Bank is located at 50891 Highway 6 in Glenwood Springs, and the downtown Rifle branch is located at 100 E. 4th Street in Rifle.