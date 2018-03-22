Community Briefs

Popcorn and a Movie: 'WarGames'

Are you into video games, action movies or future technology? Are you excited about the new movie "Ready Player One"? Then you should check out the old school movie "WarGames" with us on our big screen at 4 p.m. on Friday, March 23, at the New Castle Library. The screening is free, and all are welcome. For more information call the library at 970-984-2346.

High Country RSVP free tax preparation

If you are a senior or veteran, have a disability, or your household income is less than $50,000 per year, High Country RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program) volunteers can prepare and electronically file your federal and state income taxes free of charge.

RSVP volunteers can prepare returns that include: Form 1040; Schedules A, B, EIC (Earned Income Credit) and R; Child and Dependent Care Credits; and Education Credits. If you are a small business owner we can file Schedule C-EZ. (We cannot file Schedule C Profit or Loss from Business; Schedule E for rental properties; and advanced Schedule D for capital gains and losses.)

Appointments are available Monday through Friday at the CMC Glenwood Center, and Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Rifle Library, and Thursdays at the Grand Valley Recreation Center. Walk-ins are not allowed — you must make an appointment by calling 970-945-1596.

Let's Talk Life

Participate in engaging, interactive discussions and presentations by HomeCare & Hospice of the Valley about how we want to live until we die. The first event will be held at the Silt Branch Library at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 3, with the second event at the New Castle Library at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 10. Expect to hear stories, tell stories, and get tools and resources for bringing family together to talk about your future medical care. All forms, including a Medical Power of Attorney, are provided for free. Let's Talk Life is a program funded by a grant from the Colorado Health Foundation to promote the importance of Advance Care Planning by providing free education, resources, coaching, and tools. For more information about these free events call the Silt Library at 970-876-5500 or the New Castle Library at 970-984-2346.

Spring Lecture Series: Battle at Little Bighorn

The Spring Lecture Series kicks off at the Glenwood Springs Library at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 28, with historian, author, producer and ranger interpreter Steve Adelson. Adelson will go back in time with us to examine the characters and events that led to the epic confrontation at Little Bighorn. This event is free and open to the public. For more information call 970-945-5958.

Healthy Aging: Bone Builders and Bone Breakers

Healthy Aging is a three-part educational series held this spring as part of the Garfield County Libraries' 80th Anniversary Celebration. The final event, "Bone Builders and Bone Breakers," will focus on the living tissue of bones which respond to care throughout life. Join Nutritional Health Coach Troye Boone at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 3, at the Carbondale Branch Library as she explores how to support lifelong bone health by knowing how to get all the nutrients your bones need. This free event series is sponsored by Glenwood Springs Natural Grocers and the Carbondale Branch Library. For more information call the library at 970-963-2889.

Book to Movie Night: Murder on the Orient Express

Board the train and solve the crime. Watch "Murder on the Orient Express," based on the book by Agatha Christie, at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 28, at the Rifle Library,. Visit the library to request a copy of the book to check out and read. The film is rated PG-13, and the event is free and open to the public. For more information call 970-625-3471.