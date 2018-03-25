Community Briefs

Spring Lecture Series: Battle at Little Bighorn

The Spring Lecture Series kicks off at the Glenwood Springs Library at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 28, with historian, author, producer and ranger interpreter Steve Adelson. Adelson will go back in time with us to examine the characters and events that led to the epic confrontation at Little Bighorn. This event is free and open to the public. For more information call 970-945-5958.

Book to Movie Night: Murder on the Orient Express

Board the train and solve the crime. Watch "Murder on the Orient Express," based on the book by Agatha Christie, at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 28, at the Rifle Library,. Visit the library to request a copy of the book to check out and read. The film is rated PG-13, and the event is free and open to the public. For more information call 970-625-3471.

Healthy Aging: Bone Builders and Bone Breakers

Healthy Aging is a three-part educational series held this spring as part of the Garfield County Libraries' 80th Anniversary Celebration. The final event, "Bone Builders and Bone Breakers," will focus on the living tissue of bones which respond to care throughout life. Join Nutritional Health Coach Troye Boone at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 3, at the Carbondale Branch Library as she explores how to support lifelong bone health by knowing how to get all the nutrients your bones need. This free event series is sponsored by Glenwood Springs Natural Grocers and the Carbondale Branch Library. For more information call the library at 970-963-2889.

Let's Talk Life

Participate in engaging, interactive discussions and presentations by HomeCare & Hospice of the Valley about how we want to live until we die. The first event will be held at the Silt Branch Library at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 3, with the second event at the New Castle Library at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 10. Expect to hear stories, tell stories, and get tools and resources for bringing family together to talk about your future medical care. All forms, including a Medical Power of Attorney, are provided for free. Let's Talk Life is a program funded by a grant from the Colorado Health Foundation to promote the importance of Advance Care Planning by providing free education, resources, coaching, and tools. For more information about these free events call the Silt Library at 970-876-5500 or the New Castle Library at 970-984-2346.

Blood Drive

The St. Mary's bloodmobile will be at the Rifle Library from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 6, for a blood drive. One donation can help as many as four people, and the St. Mary's Regional Blood Center supplies all hospitals on the Western Slope. It is safe, fast and the easiest way to save a life. St. Mary's will also provide a free cholesterol screening after each donation. Walk-ins are welcome, but you are encouraged to call ahead to the library to reserve a time slot. For more information call 970-625-3471.