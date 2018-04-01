Community Briefs

High Country RSVP free tax preparation

If you are a senior or veteran, have a disability, or your household income is less than $50,000 per year, High Country RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program) volunteers can prepare and electronically file your federal and state income taxes free of charge.

RSVP volunteers can prepare returns that include: Form 1040; Schedules A, B, EIC (Earned Income Credit) and R; Child and Dependent Care Credits; and Education Credits. If you are a small business owner we can file Schedule C-EZ. (We cannot file Schedule C Profit or Loss from Business; Schedule E for rental properties; and advanced Schedule D for capital gains and losses.)

Appointments are available Monday through Friday at the CMC Glenwood Center, and Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Rifle Library, and Thursdays at the Grand Valley Recreation Center. Walk-ins are not allowed — you must make an appointment by calling 970-945-1596.

Let's Talk Life

Participate in engaging, interactive discussions and presentations by HomeCare & Hospice of the Valley about how we want to live until we die. The first event will be held at the Silt Branch Library at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 3, with the second event at the New Castle Library at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 10. Expect to hear stories, tell stories, and get tools and resources for bringing family together to talk about your future medical care. All forms, including a Medical Power of Attorney, are provided for free. Let's Talk Life is a program funded by a grant from the Colorado Health Foundation to promote the importance of Advance Care Planning by providing free education, resources, coaching, and tools. For more information about these free events call the Silt Library at 970-876-5500 or the New Castle Library at 970-984-2346.

Recommended Stories For You

Healthy Aging: Bone Builders and Bone Breakers

Healthy Aging is a three-part educational series held this spring as part of the Garfield County Libraries' 80th Anniversary Celebration. The final event, "Bone Builders and Bone Breakers," will focus on the living tissue of bones which respond to care throughout life. Join Nutritional Health Coach Troye Boone at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 3, at the Carbondale Branch Library as she explores how to support lifelong bone health by knowing how to get all the nutrients your bones need. This free event series is sponsored by Glenwood Springs Natural Grocers and the Carbondale Branch Library. For more information call the library at 970-963-2889.

Advance Directives Workshop: "Living Well Workshop"

The Living Well Workshop is an engaging, interactive presentation about how we want to live until we die, that takes place from 10 a.m. to noon April 4 at the Colorado Mountain College Glenwood Center, 1402 Blake Ave. in Glenwood Springs. We share stories, encourage people to share stories, and provide tools and resources for bringing families together to talk about their wishes for future medical care (or end-of-life care). An attorney and a notary will be available to answer questions and help you complete and fully execute your directives during this workshop. This free workshop is presented by RSVP, Alpine Legal Services, and HomeCare & Hospice of the Valley. To register call 970-945-7486 or online at http://www.coloradomtn.edu/classes.

Blood Drive

The St. Mary's bloodmobile will be at the Rifle Library from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 6, for a blood drive. One donation can help as many as four people, and the St. Mary's Regional Blood Center supplies all hospitals on the Western Slope. It is safe, fast and the easiest way to save a life. St. Mary's will also provide a free cholesterol screening after each donation. Walk-ins are welcome, but you are encouraged to call ahead to the library to reserve a time slot. For more information call 970-625-3471.

Dungeons & Dragons Club

A local Dungeon Master is seeking to recruit a band of teen adventurers to join in epic quests and campaigns in a world filled with knights, wizards, dwarfs, elves and of course dungeons and dragons. Come join the fun on Saturdays at the Silt Library at 1:30 p.m. beginning April 7. Free and open to all teens. For more information call the library at 970-876-5500.

Grief and loss support group

A new grief and loss support group will have its first meeting from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 10, in the Meadow Lake meeting room at Grand River Health, 501 Airport Road, Rifle. Meetings will be on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. No sign-up is necessary, and walk-ins are welcome. Professionally facilitated by HomeCare & Hospice of the Valley. For information call Rick Davis at 970-456-7133.

Glenwood Springs Art Guild demonstration

The Glenwood Springs Art Guild's April Demonstration will be held at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 10, at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1630 Grand Ave. in Glenwood Springs. Philip Hone Williams will be doing a critique of members' paintings. The general meeting will follow. The public is invited to this free demonstration. If you have any questions call Alice at 948-3204.

Alpine Bank annual Shred Day to take place April 14 and benefit Lift-Up

Alpine Bank invites the community to its annual on-site document shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 14, at two Colorado River Valley locations: West Glenwood and downtown Rifle. The service is free, but a donation of canned goods, nonperishables or cash to benefit LIFT-UP, the local food bank, is suggested.

Organizers encourage individuals to bring any unwanted documents that contain personal information to the Shred Day, including tax documents (seven years and older), old bank statements and medical records, canceled or blank checks, credit card statements and solicitations and personal bills. A maximum of five boxes of paper per person is encouraged; staples or paperclips do not need to be removed. All paper will be recycled.

The West Glenwood Alpine Bank is located at 50891 Highway 6 in Glenwood Springs, and the downtown Rifle branch is located at 100 E. 4th Street in Rifle.

The Importance of Her Voice: Song in the Lives of Mountain Women

Join Almeda Bradshaw as she introduces the turn-of-the-20th century women who preserved traditional Appalachian mountain music, and hear the songs that meant so much to them. This event will begin at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 25, at the New Castle Library. It's free and open to the public. For more information call the library at 970-984-2346.

Staff work day closure

All six branches of the Garfield County Libraries will be closed Thursday, April 26, for a staff training day. The libraries will resume normal hours on Friday, April 27. You can still browse and request books, movies, and more at http://www.gcpld.org during the closure.

Eileen Pressler retirement party

Eileen Pressler is retiring after 48 years of service. Celebrate with her at an open house from 1-4 p.m. April 28, at the Grand River Hospital Colorado River Room. Share any stories or memories of Eileen.