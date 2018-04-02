Community Briefs

Glenwood Springs Art Guild demonstration

The Glenwood Springs Art Guild's April Demonstration will be held at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 10, at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1630 Grand Ave. in Glenwood Springs. Philip Hone Williams will be doing a critique of members' paintings. The general meeting will follow. The public is invited to this free demonstration. If you have any questions call Alice at 948-3204.

Alpine Bank annual Shred Day to take place April 14 and benefit Lift-Up

Alpine Bank invites the community to its annual on-site document shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 14, at two Colorado River Valley locations: West Glenwood and downtown Rifle. The service is free, but a donation of canned goods, nonperishables or cash to benefit LIFT-UP, the local food bank, is suggested.

Organizers encourage individuals to bring any unwanted documents that contain personal information to the Shred Day, including tax documents (seven years and older), old bank statements and medical records, canceled or blank checks, credit card statements and solicitations and personal bills. A maximum of five boxes of paper per person is encouraged; staples or paperclips do not need to be removed. All paper will be recycled.

The West Glenwood Alpine Bank is located at 50891 Highway 6 in Glenwood Springs, and the downtown Rifle branch is located at 100 E. 4th Street in Rifle.

Recommended Stories For You

The Importance of Her Voice: Song in the Lives of Mountain Women

Join Almeda Bradshaw as she introduces the turn-of-the-20th century women who preserved traditional Appalachian mountain music, and hear the songs that meant so much to them. This event will begin at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 25, at the New Castle Library. It's free and open to the public. For more information call the library at 970-984-2346.