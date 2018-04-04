Community Briefs

Blood drive

The St. Mary's bloodmobile will be at the Rifle Library from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 6, for a blood drive. One donation can help as many as four people, and the St. Mary's Regional Blood Center supplies all hospitals on the Western Slope. It is safe, fast and the easiest way to save a life. St. Mary's will also provide a free cholesterol screening after each donation. Walk-ins are welcome, but you are encouraged to call ahead to the library to reserve a time slot. For more information, call 970-625-3471.

The Importance of Her Voice: Song in the Lives of Mountain Women

Join Almeda Bradshaw as she introduces the turn-of-the-20th century women who preserved traditional Appalachian mountain music, and hear the songs that meant so much to them. This event will begin at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 25, at the New Castle Library. It's free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at 970-984-2346.

Staff work day closure

All six branches of the Garfield County Libraries will be closed Thursday, April 26, for a staff training day. The libraries will resume normal hours on Friday, April 27. You can still browse and request books, movies, and more at http://www.gcpld.org during the closure.

Eileen Pressler retirement party

Eileen Pressler is retiring after 48 years of service. Celebrate with her at an open house from 1-4 p.m. April 28, at the Grand River Hospital Colorado River Room. Share any stories or memories of Eileen.

Help keep Humpty Dumpty in Carbondale

Did you know that Humpty Dumpty is not yet part of Carbondale's permanent sculpture collection? He is part of the Art Around Town program and is on loan to the town for a year.

This bronze statue is sitting on a wall outside of the library and a local group of citizens is trying to buy him for the town. They have raised more than $3,100 towards his price of $6,000. If you would like to keep Humpty in Carbondale you can contribute at youcaring.com/humptydumpty or write a check at Alpine Bank – Humpty Dumpty Account #6188 through May 1, For more information, contact katiem1280@gmail.com.