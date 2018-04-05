Community Briefs

Colorado River Fire Protection District candidate meet and greet

The Colorado River Firefighters Association will be hosting a meet and greet for the eight candidates for Colorado River Fire Protection District's governing board from 6-8 p.m. April 11 at the Miner's Claim Restaurant in Silt. Appetizers will be provided for this opportunity to chat with the potential board members.

Demon Invitational track meet silent auction

The Demon Invitational track meet begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 14. A silent auction will run in conjunction with the meet from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring over 150 items, including travel and hotel stays, fine artwork, restaurants, health and beauty services, retail, sporting events and much more.

Musical Storytime with Ms. Holly

Caregivers and their young children are invited to a joyous musical storytime at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 19, at the Carbondale Library. This special Storytime will include a movement circle, many songs and a story in celebration of spring. Ms. Holly is a preschool teacher from the Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork, with over 20 years experience in teaching Waldorf education, from parent child classes to eighth grade. Expect to hear the live music of Ms. Holly's ukulele, the flute, and fairy harp. Expect to skip, jump, sing and maybe even whistle. Expect to have fun. For more information call 970-963-2889.

Plant a Seed

Celebrate Earth Day by planting a seed. Join us at the Carbondale Library between noon and 5 p.m. Friday, April 20, or between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, April 21, to choose from a variety of seeds to plant and take home to grow. Care instructions will be provided. For more information call the library at 970-963-2889.

AARP Driver Safety for 50+ Classes

The AARP Driver Safety Class will be offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 21, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 26, at the Colorado Mountain College Glenwood Center, 1402 Blake Ave., Glenwood Springs. The class is directed towards drivers 50 and over and covers the following driving topics: how to compensate for changes in vision, hearing, and reaction time; how to handle problem situations such as left turns, right of way, freeway traffic, trucks, and blind spots while driving; what to do if confronted by an aggressive driver; how medications may affect driving; how to properly use anti-lock brakes, air bags, and safety belts; and how to assess your own and others' driving abilities with a Personal Driving Capability Index.

Most Colorado auto insurance companies offer discounts to those who complete the course. There is a $15 fee for AARP members and a $20 fee for non-members for the workbook and handouts payable to the instructor. AARP Driver Safety Classes are sponsored by High Country RSVP and taught by RSVP volunteers. To register call 970-945-7486 or register online at http://www.coloradomtn.edu/classes.

Dungeons & Dragons Club

A local Dungeon Master is seeking to recruit a band of teen adventurers to join in epic quests and campaigns in a world filled with knights, wizards, dwarfs, elves and of course dungeons and dragons. Come join the fun on Saturdays at the Silt Library at 1:30 p.m. beginning April 7. Free and open to all teens. For more information call the library at 970-876-5500.