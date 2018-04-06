Community Briefs

Dungeons & Dragons Club

A local Dungeon Master is seeking to recruit a band of teen adventurers to join in epic quests and campaigns in a world filled with knights, wizards, dwarfs, elves and of course dungeons and dragons.

Come join the fun on Saturdays at the Silt Library at 1:30 p.m. beginning April 7. Free and open to all teens. For more information, call the library at 970-876-5500.

New Castle Community Market seeks 2018 vendors

The New Castle Community Market is now accepting applications for vendors for the upcoming season, July 12 through Sept. 13.

Any vendor interested can email newcastlecommunitymarket@gmail.com for information. Full-season vendors get a free week if signed up and paid by June 1. Vendors of all types are welcome.

Art scholarship winners reveal

Artwork by applicants for two scholarships for high school seniors will be on display at Artist's Mercantile during Glen-a-Palooza, from 5-8 p.m. Friday, April 13.

Glenwood Springs Art Guild has offered the two scholarships annually to talented students from Aspen to Parachute for 34 years. Meet the artists at 720 Cooper for celebration and refreshments.

Art in the Stacks: Middle School Artists

Celebrate the art created by students at Rifle and Riverside middle schools during the annual year-end art show. During the reception starting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 19, at the Rifle Library, meet the artists as they share their art, describe the techniques they used, and share their inspiration for creating these pieces. For more information, call the library at 970-625-3471.

Low-cost ways to preserve family archives

Most of us are creators and collectors of something we value — whether it's photographs, family papers, cookbooks, or postcards. During a webinar presentation at noon Tuesday, April 24, at the Glenwood Springs Library, you can learn practical ideas to keep collections safe to help ensure what you have can be passed on to future generations.

Presented by the Association for Library Collections & Technical Services, a specialized division of the American Library Association. For more information on this free event, call 970-945-5958.