Community Briefs

Spring Lecture Series: Deep History in the High Rockies

The second event in the Spring Lecture Series at the Glenwood Springs Library will feature Thomas G. Andrews, author, professor of history and director of graduate studies at CU Boulder. At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 25, Professor Andrews will discuss the deep history of human-environment interactions in the Colorado River headwaters region of Rocky Mountain National Park from the end of the last ice age through the present day. This event is free and open to the public. For more information call 970-945-5958.

Richie Furay concert

Legendary rock 'n' roll hall-of-famer Richie Furay will perform in concert Friday, April 27, at Glenwood Springs High School. Furay was a founding member of Buffalo Springfield, POCO and the Souther–Hillman–Furay Band. All proceeds will benefit local youth nonprofit organization Grizzly Hockey, to defray costs associated with the sport. VIP and general admission tickets available online at AspenShowTix.com.

International TableTop Game Day

Gather your friends and join us for a day-long celebration of all things TableTop gaming starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 28, at the Rifle Library. From quick card games, to intensive board games, to all-day RPG sessions, any game is the right choice for this day of merriment. Bring your own game, or play one of ours. All ages welcome. For more information call the library at 970-625-3471.

Let's Talk Life

Participate in an engaging, interactive discussion and presentation by HomeCare & Hospice of the Valley about how we want to live until we die at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 10, at the New Castle Library. Expect to hear stories, tell stories, and get tools and resources for bringing family together to talk about your future medical care. All forms, including a Medical Power of Attorney, are provided for free. Let's Talk Life is a program funded by a grant from the Colorado Health Foundation to promote the importance of Advance Care Planning by providing free education, resources, coaching, and tools. For more information library at 970-984-2346.

Glenwood Springs Art Guild demonstration

The Glenwood Springs Art Guild's April Demonstration will be held at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 10, at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1630 Grand Ave. in Glenwood Springs. Philip Hone Williams will be doing a critique of members' paintings. The general meeting will follow. The public is invited to this free demonstration. If you have any questions call Alice at 948-3204.

Grief and loss support group

A new grief and loss support group will have its first meeting from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 10, in the Meadow Lake meeting room at Grand River Health, 501 Airport Road, Rifle. Meetings will be on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. No sign-up is necessary, and walk-ins are welcome. Professionally facilitated by HomeCare & Hospice of the Valley. For information call Rick Davis at 970-456-7133.