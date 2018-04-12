Community Briefs

Art scholarship winners reveal

Artwork by applicants for two scholarships for high school seniors will be on display at Artist's Mercantile during Glen-a-Palooza, from 5-8 p.m. Friday, April 13. Glenwood Springs Art Guild has offered the two scholarships annually to talented students from Aspen to Parachute for 34 years. Meet the artists at 720 Cooper for celebration and refreshments.

Demon Invitational track meet silent auction

The Demon Invitational track meet begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 14. A silent auction will run in conjunction with the meet from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring over 150 items, including travel and hotel stays, fine artwork, restaurants, health and beauty services, retail, sporting events and much more.

Alpine Bank annual Shred Day to take place April 14 and benefit Lift-Up

Alpine Bank invites the community to its annual on-site document shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 14, at two Colorado River Valley locations: West Glenwood and downtown Rifle. The service is free, but a donation of canned goods, nonperishables or cash to benefit LIFT-UP, the local food bank, is suggested.

Organizers encourage individuals to bring any unwanted documents that contain personal information to the Shred Day, including tax documents (seven years and older), old bank statements and medical records, canceled or blank checks, credit card statements and solicitations and personal bills. A maximum of five boxes of paper per person is encouraged; staples or paperclips do not need to be removed. All paper will be recycled.

The West Glenwood Alpine Bank is located at 50891 Highway 6 in Glenwood Springs, and the downtown Rifle branch is located at 100 E. 4th Street in Rifle.

Art in the Stacks: Middle School Artists

Celebrate the art created by students at Rifle and Riverside middle schools during the annual year-end art show. During the reception starting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 19, at the Rifle Library, meet the artists as they share their art, describe the techniques they used, and share their inspiration for creating these pieces. For more information call the library at 970-625-3471.