Community Briefs

Spring Lecture Series: Deep History in the High Rockies

The second event in the Spring Lecture Series at the Glenwood Springs Library will feature Thomas G. Andrews, author, professor of history and director of graduate studies at CU Boulder. At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 25, Professor Andrews will discuss the deep history of human-environment interactions in the Colorado River headwaters region of Rocky Mountain National Park from the end of the last ice age through the present day. This event is free and open to the public. For more information call 970-945-5958.