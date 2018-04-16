Community Briefs

Art in the Stacks: middle school artists

Celebrate the art created by students at Rifle and Riverside middle schools during the annual year-end art show. During the reception starting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 19, at the Rifle Library, meet the artists as they share their art, describe the techniques they used, and share their inspiration for creating these pieces. For more information call the library at 970-625-3471.

Plant a seed

Celebrate Earth Day by planting a seed. Come to the Carbondale Library between noon and 5 p.m. Friday, April 20, or between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, April 21, to choose from a variety of seeds to plant and take home to grow. Care instructions will be provided. For more information call the library at 970-963-2889.

AARP Driver Safety for 50+ Classes

The AARP Driver Safety Class will be offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 21, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 26, at the Colorado Mountain College Glenwood Center, 1402 Blake Ave., Glenwood Springs. The class is directed towards drivers 50 and over and covers the following driving topics: how to compensate for changes in vision, hearing, and reaction time; how to handle problem situations such as left turns, right of way, freeway traffic, trucks, and blind spots while driving; what to do if confronted by an aggressive driver; how medications may affect driving; how to properly use anti-lock brakes, air bags, and safety belts; and how to assess your own and others' driving abilities with a Personal Driving Capability Index.

Most Colorado auto insurance companies offer discounts to those who complete the course. There is a $15 fee for AARP members and a $20 fee for non-members for the workbook and handouts payable to the instructor. AARP Driver Safety Classes are sponsored by High Country RSVP and taught by RSVP volunteers. To register call 970-945-7486 or register online at http://www.coloradomtn.edu/classes.

Musical Storytime with Ms. Holly

Caregivers and their young children are invited to a joyous musical storytime at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 19, at the Carbondale Library. This special Storytime will include a movement circle, many songs and a story in celebration of spring. Ms. Holly is a preschool teacher from the Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork, with over 20 years experience in teaching Waldorf education, from parent child classes to eighth grade. Expect to hear the live music of Ms. Holly's ukulele, the flute, and fairy harp. Expect to skip, jump, sing and maybe even whistle. Expect to have fun. For more information call 970-963-2889.