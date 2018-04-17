Community Briefs

Musical Storytime with Ms. Holly

Caregivers and their young children are invited to a joyous musical storytime at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 19, at the Carbondale Library. This special Storytime will include a movement circle, many songs and a story in celebration of spring. Ms. Holly is a preschool teacher from the Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork, with over 20 years experience in teaching Waldorf education, from parent child classes to eighth grade. Expect to hear the live music of Ms. Holly's ukulele, the flute, and fairy harp. Expect to skip, jump, sing and maybe even whistle. Expect to have fun. For more information call 970-963-2889.

Low-cost ways to preserve family archives

Most of us are creators and collectors of something we value — whether it's photographs, family papers, cookbooks, or postcards. During a webinar presentation at noon Tuesday, April 24, at the Glenwood Springs Library, you can learn practical ideas to keep collections safe to help ensure what you have can be passed on to future generations. Presented by the Association for Library Collections & Technical Services, a specialized division of the American Library Association. For more information on this free event call 970-945-5958.

The Importance of Her Voice: Song in the Lives of Mountain Women

Join Almeda Bradshaw as she introduces the turn-of-the-20th century women who preserved traditional Appalachian mountain music, and hear the songs that meant so much to them. This event will begin at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 25, at the New Castle Library. It's free and open to the public. For more information call the library at 970-984-2346.

Staff work day closure

All six branches of the Garfield County Libraries will be closed Thursday, April 26, for a staff training day. The libraries will resume normal hours on Friday, April 27. You can still browse and request books, movies, and more at http://www.gcpld.org during the closure.

Spring Lecture Series: Deep History in the High Rockies

The second event in the Spring Lecture Series at the Glenwood Springs Library will feature Thomas G. Andrews, author, professor of history and director of graduate studies at CU Boulder. At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 25, Professor Andrews will discuss the deep history of human-environment interactions in the Colorado River headwaters region of Rocky Mountain National Park from the end of the last ice age through the present day. This event is free and open to the public. For more information call 970-945-5958.

Richie Furay concert

Legendary rock 'n' roll hall-of-famer Richie Furay will perform in concert Friday, April 27, at Glenwood Springs High School. Furay was a founding member of Buffalo Springfield, Poco and the Souther–Hillman–Furay Band. All proceeds will benefit local youth nonprofit organization Grizzly Hockey, to defray costs associated with the sport. VIP and general admission tickets available online at AspenShowTix.com.

Kaleb's Katch in New Castle

Kaleb's Katch will be in New Castle from 3-5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 19, in Burning Mountain Park, with his world class fish and shrimp.

International TableTop Game Day

Gather your friends and join us for a day-long celebration of all things TableTop gaming starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 28, at the Rifle Library. From quick card games, to intensive board games, to all-day RPG sessions, any game is the right choice for this day of merriment. Bring your own game, or play one of ours. All ages welcome. For more information call the library at 970-625-3471.