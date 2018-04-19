Community Briefs

20th annual Fryingpan River Cleanup

In honor of Earth Day, how about starting off your day with a free breakfast before cleaning up one of the most beautiful stretches of river in the country. Volunteers of all ages are welcome to help clean up a 1-mile section of the Fryingpan River or sections of the Roaring Fork River that flow through Basalt. Arrive by 8:30 a.m. Saturday, April 21, at Lions Park in downtown Basalt for breakfast and get a cleanup assignment area, trash bags and safety vests. Dress appropriately with warm layers, gloves, long pants, a hat and sunscreen. Prizes will be awarded for: Best of Trash, Most Useful and Most Unusual Trash. Additional information can be found at http://www.roaringfork.org/events. Call (970) 927-1290 with questions.

Eileen Pressler retirement party

Eileen Pressler is retiring after 48 years of service. Celebrate with her at an open house from 1-4 p.m. April 28, at the Grand River Hospital Colorado River Room. Share any stories or memories of Eileen.