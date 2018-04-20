Community Briefs

AARP Driver Safety for 50+ Classes

The AARP Driver Safety Class, directed towards drivers 50 and over, will be offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 21, and Thursday, April 26, at the CMC Glenwood Center, 1402 Blake Ave. The class covers the following driving topics: how to compensate for changes in vision, hearing, and reaction time; how to handle problem situations such as left turns, right of way, freeway traffic, trucks, and blind spots while driving; what to do if confronted by an aggressive driver; how medications may affect driving; how to properly use anti-lock brakes, air bags, and safety belts; and how to assess your own and others' driving abilities with a Personal Driving Capability Index.

Most Colorado auto insurance companies offer discounts to those who complete the course. There is a $15 fee for AARP members and a $20 fee for non-members for the workbook and handouts payable to the instructor. AARP Driver Safety Classes are sponsored by High Country RSVP and taught by RSVP volunteers. To register call 970-945-7486 or register online at http://www.coloradomtn.edu/classes.

High Country Sinfonia Chamber Orchestra

The High Country Sinfonia Chamber Orchestra again performs on stages up and down the Roaring Fork Valley.

This early spring concert gives classical music lovers interesting and diversified selections with pieces from Grieg, Vivaldi, Lowry and Locke. The program features Antonia Vivaldi's Concerto for Two Cellos; Edvard Grieg's Suite in Holberg's Time; Christopher Lowry's Romanza for Four Violas; and Matthew Locke's Incidental Music: The Tempest.

Recommended Stories For You

Highlight solo performances will feature cellists Sarah Graf and Maren Quanbeck in Vivaldi's Concerto and the four violists Nancy Thomas, Erin Gallagher, Jalen Lee and Megan McDivitt in Lowry's Romanza for Four Violas.

Performances are free and will be given at 6 p.m. Sunday, April 22, at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 200 Elk Run Drive, Basalt; at 7 p.m. Monday, April 23, at Aspen Community Church, 200 East Bleeker, Aspen; and at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 26, at First Presbyterian Church, 1016 Cooper Ave. in Glenwood Springs.

Waste Diversion Workshop explains how to reduce, reuse, recycle and compost

Learn how your family or company can send less waste to the landfill and divert more to composting and recycling, at the upcoming Waste Diversion Workshop from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 24, at the Third Street Center, 520 S. Third St., in Carbondale. The workshop — presented by CLEER, Garfield Clean Energy and the town of Carbondale — is free, and refreshments will be served.

Alyssa Reindel, a zero waste guide with EverGreen ZeroWaste of Carbondale, will explain how households and businesses can reduce, reuse, recycle and compost. Reindel's presentation will cover how waste is handled at a recycling facility, guidelines for properly separating waste for recycling and composting, and how to get started with backyard composting. She will also share tips on how to avoid waste in the first place through careful purchasing of products and packaging, along with ideas for reusing and repairing things.

RSVP to info@CleanEnergyEconomy.net or 704-9200.